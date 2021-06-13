Cancel
Great Bend, KS

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Great Bend

Great Bend News Beat
Great Bend News Beat
 9 days ago

(GREAT BEND, KS) A sunny Sunday is here for Great Bend, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Great Bend:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aSvkSkY00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

