Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in The Dalles

(THE DALLES, OR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over The Dalles Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for The Dalles:

Sunday, June 13 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 83 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of Rain Showers High 74 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 29 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 81 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.