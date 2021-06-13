Cancel
Beeville, TX

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
 9 days ago

(BEEVILLE, TX) A sunny Sunday is here for Beeville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beeville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0aSvkNa900

  • Sunday, June 13

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

