Rainy Sunday forecast — tackle it with these activities
(CHICKASHA, OK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Chickasha Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chickasha:
Sunday, June 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.