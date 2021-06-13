Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Springs News Beat

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Rock Springs

Posted by 
Rock Springs News Beat
Rock Springs News Beat
 9 days ago

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) A sunny Sunday is here for Rock Springs, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rock Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aSvkHHn00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 59 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rock Springs News Beat

Rock Springs News Beat

Rock Springs, WY
9
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rock Springs News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
Related
Rock Springs, WYPosted by
Rock Springs News Beat

Rock Springs gas at $3.19 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Rock Springs area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gasamat at 320 Elk St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 8 Purple Sage Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.