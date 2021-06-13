Weather Forecast For Seymour
SEYMOUR, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 59 °F
- 1 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
