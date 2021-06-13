Cancel
Fort Dodge, IA

Fort Dodge Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fort Dodge Digest
Fort Dodge Digest
 9 days ago

FORT DODGE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aSvkFWL00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Dodge Digest

Fort Dodge Digest

Fort Dodge, IA
ABOUT

With Fort Dodge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Fort Dodge, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
