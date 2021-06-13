Cancel
Defiance, OH

Sun forecast for Defiance — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Defiance Daily
 9 days ago

(DEFIANCE, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Defiance. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Defiance:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aSvkEdc00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Defiance Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

