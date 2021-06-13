Cancel
Meadville, PA

Rainy forecast for Meadville? Jump on it!

Meadville News Beat
 9 days ago

(MEADVILLE, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Meadville Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Meadville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aSvkCsA00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Meadville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

