Rainy forecast for Meadville? Jump on it!

(MEADVILLE, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Meadville Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Meadville:

Sunday, June 13 Scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Monday, June 14 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.