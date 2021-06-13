Cancel
Georgetown, SC

Georgetown Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Georgetown Digest
Georgetown Digest
 9 days ago

GEORGETOWN, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aSvkA6i00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

