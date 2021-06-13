Georgetown Weather Forecast
GEORGETOWN, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
