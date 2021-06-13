Cancel
Juneau News Alert

Jump on Juneau’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
 9 days ago

(JUNEAU, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Juneau Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Juneau:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aSvk9JE00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 57 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 57 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

