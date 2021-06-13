Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emporia, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Emporia

Posted by 
Emporia News Beat
Emporia News Beat
 9 days ago

EMPORIA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aSvk6f300

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Emporia News Beat

Emporia News Beat

Emporia, KS
8
Followers
20
Post
795
Views
ABOUT

With Emporia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emporia, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Emporia, KSPosted by
Emporia News Beat

Saturday has sun for Emporia — 3 ways to make the most of it

(EMPORIA, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Emporia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Emporia, KSPosted by
Emporia News Beat

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Emporia

(EMPORIA, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Emporia area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon. Finish Line at 423 W 6Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Shop at 105 W 12Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.87.