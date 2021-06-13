Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dutchess County, NY

Dutchess Conservative Party endorses Zeldin

Mid-Hudson News Network
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County Conservative Party has announced its endorsement of Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1) for governor. The Long Island lawmaker is one of three announced candidates seeking the Republican nomination to run in next year’s gubernatorial election. Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew, have also announced their intentions to run. Astorino previously ran unsuccessfully against incumbent Democrat Andrew Cuomo.

midhudsonnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Dutchess County, NY
Government
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Astorino
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Lee Zeldin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Republican#Democrat#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

The latest on the NYC mayoral primary election

When we expect to see NYC primary election winners (it's not tonight) For the first time, New York City will be using a ranked-choice voting system for some races. This means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election. Here's a quick breakdown of when we...
NFLPosted by
CNN

Carl Nassib's jersey instantly became Fanatics' top seller

(CNN Business) — Sports apparel retailer Fanatics said Carl Nassib has the top-selling NFL jersey on its network over the past two days. ESPN was first to report the news. Nassib, a defensive lineman with the Las Vegas Raiders, announced Monday that he is gay. He's the first active NFL player in league history to make such an announcement.
Colorado StatePosted by
Fox News

Colorado officer killed in shooting that left three dead identified, described as 'highly respected'

The Colorado police officer who was killed Monday along with the suspected gunman and a civilian was identified Tuesday as a 19-year veteran of the force. Gordon Beesley was a school resource officer at Oberon Middle School in the Denver suburb of Arvada but was working patrol while school was out for the summer, the Arvada Police Department said. No other details about him were disclosed.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US takes down Iran-linked news sites, alleges disinformation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — American authorities seized a range of Iran’s state-linked news website domains they accused of spreading “disinformation” on Tuesday, a U.S. official said, a move that appeared to be a far-reaching crackdown on Iranian media amid heightened tensions between the two countries. The official, who...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Record-high U.S. house prices, tight supply weigh on sales

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. home sales fell for a fourth straight month in May as record-high prices amid low inventory frustrated potential buyers, a trend that could persist for a while, with builders unable to deliver more houses because of expensive lumber. The decline in sales reported by...