Dutchess Conservative Party endorses Zeldin
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County Conservative Party has announced its endorsement of Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1) for governor. The Long Island lawmaker is one of three announced candidates seeking the Republican nomination to run in next year’s gubernatorial election. Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew, have also announced their intentions to run. Astorino previously ran unsuccessfully against incumbent Democrat Andrew Cuomo.midhudsonnews.com