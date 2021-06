You don’t have to spend more than $ 1,000 on an iPhone, but if you want the best camera experience and you’re not limited by budget, then the iPhone 12 Pro models are for you. Specifically, the iPhone 12 Pro Max (9/10, recommended by WIRED). For $ 100 more than the iPhone 12 Pro, you’ll get a bigger image sensor and better stabilization technology, so the camera can absorb more light and produce the best photos and videos in the low light of any phone. Both phones have a photo camera, but the Pro Max can magnify it a bit more than the regular Pro. They also have a lid scanner, which shoots lasers to measure depth (and get faster autofocus), allowing you to take pictures like Portrait Night.