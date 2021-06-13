Cancel
What makes Quantum Explanation so difficult?

By NewsReport
Wiredpr News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuantum computers, you as we have heard, they are magical uber-machines that will soon cure cancer and global warming, trying all possible answers in different parallel universes. For 15 years, forward my blog and elsewhere, I have opposed this view of cartoons, trying to explain what I see as a more subtle but ironically even more fascinating truth. I raise that as a public service and almost as a moral obligation to me as a researcher in quantum computing. Alas, the work feels Sisyphean: the remarkable uproar over quantum computers has intensified over the years as corporations and governments have invested billions and can deliver technology as it has moved to 50 qubit programmable devices (in some invented references). the largest supercomputers in the world running to get their money. And in cryptocurrency, as in other areas of automatic learning and fashion, hucksters have come up with money.

