Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murray, KY

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Murray

Posted by 
Murray Digest
Murray Digest
 9 days ago

(MURRAY, KY) A sunny Sunday is here for Murray, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Murray:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aSvjTfU00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Murray Digest

Murray Digest

Murray, KY
8
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Murray Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murray, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Murray, KYPosted by
Murray Digest

Murray Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Murray: Monday, June 21: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: