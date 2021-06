In an effort to survive WWII, Volvo created their first unibody car with a mindset that would define future models. Purchasing a 1939 Hanomag 1.3 liter, Volvo’s engineers set out to save the company from the effects of war. A material shortage urged them to make a smaller car with better fuel economy and the Hanomag’s unibody chassis seemed like a good start. Stepping away from nearly 20-years of tradition, the team settled on a 1.4-liter 4-cylinder engine for the underhood fixings and began production of a legendary car that would not only get the company through the war but also define how future Volvo models would be built. Although introduced to the public in 1944, it would be another 3 years until the PV444 would actually be sold due to material shortages.