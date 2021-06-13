Wailuku Weather Forecast
WAILUKU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Isolated rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, June 14
Isolated rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Isolated Rain Showers
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Isolated Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
