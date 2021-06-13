Keep the umbrella handy; widespread rain expected Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Whether you’re headed out to Sunday services or trying to squeeze in a round of golf, grab an umbrella.

Meteorologist Rusty McCranie said the rain will be “widespread” and should being to develop by mid-morning.

Here’s what to expect:

Showers and storms developing across Central Florida by mid-to late morning

Some areas could see more than one inch of rain Sunday

Highs in the mid to upper 80s Sunday

If you can dodge the rain, you’ll have a little more daylight as we approach summer. Sunday sunset is scheduled for 8:24 p.m.

McCranie said the wet pattern will continue through at least Tuesday before drying out mid-week.

