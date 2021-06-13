Keep the umbrella handy; widespread rain expected Sunday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Whether you’re headed out to Sunday services or trying to squeeze in a round of golf, grab an umbrella.
Meteorologist Rusty McCranie said the rain will be “widespread” and should being to develop by mid-morning.
Here’s what to expect:
- Showers and storms developing across Central Florida by mid-to late morning
- Some areas could see more than one inch of rain Sunday
- Highs in the mid to upper 80s Sunday
If you can dodge the rain, you’ll have a little more daylight as we approach summer. Sunday sunset is scheduled for 8:24 p.m.
McCranie said the wet pattern will continue through at least Tuesday before drying out mid-week.
