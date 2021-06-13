Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Lake Tahoe, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For South Lake Tahoe

Posted by 
South Lake Tahoe Times
South Lake Tahoe Times
 9 days ago

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aSvjB1e00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

South Lake Tahoe Times

South Lake Tahoe Times

South Lake Tahoe, CA
8
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With South Lake Tahoe Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Tahoe#South Lake#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
South Lake Tahoe Times

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in South Lake Tahoe

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in South Lake Tahoe. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
South Lake Tahoe Times

South Lake Tahoe gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) According to South Lake Tahoe gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Raley's at 1020 Emerald Bay Rd. Regular there was listed at $4.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Shell at 2525 Lake Tahoe Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.