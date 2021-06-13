Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason City, IA

Daily Weather Forecast For Mason City

Posted by 
Mason City Updates
Mason City Updates
 9 days ago

MASON CITY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aSvj9LR00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mason City Updates

Mason City Updates

Mason City, IA
12
Followers
22
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mason City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Mason City, IAPosted by
Mason City Updates

Mason City gas at $2.59 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MASON CITY, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mason City area offering savings of $0.05 per gallon. Yesway at 1224 N Federal Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Murphy USA at 4059 4Th St Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.64.