Hackettstown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Isolated rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
