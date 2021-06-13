Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hackettstown, NJ

Hackettstown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Hackettstown News Beat
Hackettstown News Beat
 9 days ago

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aSvj33500

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hackettstown News Beat

Hackettstown News Beat

Hackettstown, NJ
1
Followers
22
Post
899
Views
ABOUT

With Hackettstown News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hackettstown, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related