Castaic, CA

Castaic Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Castaic Post
 9 days ago

CASTAIC, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aSvj1Hd00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Castaic Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

