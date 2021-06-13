Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Platte, NE

4-Day Weather Forecast For North Platte

Posted by 
North Platte News Flash
North Platte News Flash
 9 days ago

NORTH PLATTE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aSvizbz00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
North Platte News Flash

North Platte News Flash

North Platte, NE
9
Followers
20
Post
832
Views
ABOUT

With North Platte News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Platte, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
North Platte, NEPosted by
North Platte News Flash

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in North Platte

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) You could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on diesel in North Platte, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater North Platte area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Sinclair at 902 N Jeffers St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Sinclair at 101 Platte Oasis Pkwy.
North Platte, NEPosted by
North Platte News Flash

Save $0.60 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in North Platte

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) Depending on where you fill up in North Platte, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gulf at 102 Holiday Frontage Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Cenex at 3002 S Jeffers St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.