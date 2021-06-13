Cancel
Dover, NH

Dover Weather Forecast

Dover Journal
Dover Journal
 9 days ago

DOVER, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0aSviyjG00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dover, NH
