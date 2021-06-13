Dover Weather Forecast

DOVER, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 84 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, June 14 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 67 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of Rain Showers High 78 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.