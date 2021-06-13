Cancel
Harrison, AR

Sunday has sun for Harrison — 3 ways to make the most of it

Harrison News Watch
 9 days ago

(HARRISON, AR) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Harrison:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aSvixqX00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Harrison News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

