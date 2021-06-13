Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glasgow, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Glasgow

Posted by 
Glasgow Daily
Glasgow Daily
 9 days ago

GLASGOW, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aSvijjb00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Glasgow Daily

Glasgow Daily

Glasgow, KY
27
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Glasgow Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glasgow, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Glasgow, KYPosted by
Glasgow Daily

Where's the cheapest gas in Glasgow?

(GLASGOW, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Glasgow area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 200 Columbia Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Minit Mart at 557 S L Rogers Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.93.