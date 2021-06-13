Cancel
Angleton, TX

Angleton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Angleton Journal
 9 days ago

ANGLETON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aSvian400

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

