Angleton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ANGLETON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
