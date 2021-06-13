Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, OH

Weather Forecast For Portsmouth

Posted by 
Portsmouth News Alert
Portsmouth News Alert
 9 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0aSviYyU00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Portsmouth News Alert

Portsmouth News Alert

Portsmouth, OH
24
Followers
21
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portsmouth News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related