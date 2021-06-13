Weather Forecast For Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
