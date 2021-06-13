Clarksburg Daily Weather Forecast
CLARKSBURG, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
