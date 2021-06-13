Cancel
Clarksburg, WV

Clarksburg Daily Weather Forecast

Clarksburg News Alert
CLARKSBURG, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

