Kingsville, TX

Weather Forecast For Kingsville

Posted by 
Kingsville Voice
Kingsville Voice
 9 days ago

KINGSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aSviGKe00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Kingsville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

