Weather Forecast For Kingsville
KINGSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
