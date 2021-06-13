Cancel
Dodge City, KS

Dodge City Weather Forecast

Dodge City Today
Dodge City Today
 9 days ago

DODGE CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aSviFRv00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • 6 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dodge City, KS
ABOUT

With Dodge City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Dodge City, KS
