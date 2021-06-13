Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Give your feet a happy home with these $23 memory foam slippers

New York Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. It may be the warm-weather season, but it doesn’t mean our feet won’t get cold, especially for those who enjoy cranking up the A/C. Not only are these puppies soft and warm, but they will make your feet feel like they’re on cloud nine due to their comfiness. And with all the weight our feet carry, why not treat them to something super cozy? So treat your feet this summer and beyond with this sweet pair of slips.

nypost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memory Foam#Design#Weather#Dog#Stackcommerce#Ny Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Amazon
Related
Interior Designtmj4.com

Give Your Furniture a Makeover!

If you love your furniture but admit that it needs an update, consider furniture restoration and customization! Three Sisters Furniture will restore furniture based on their clients’ unique style and personality, while minimizing environmental waste. Owners Svetlana Stanić and Duška Stanić are here to share what clients should expect throughout the furniture restoration process.
Beauty & Fashionbodyhiitworkout.com

6 home remedies to remove cracked heels and get beautiful feet

Heels can crack when the skin covering them becomes dry and does not expand as necessary when walking. This is a common condition, especially harmful in people who are obese or overweight, suffer from vascular insufficiency or diabetes. Also, Constant pressure while walking can cause heels to bleed, which encourages...
Home & Gardentmj4.com

Give Your Garage Floor a Makeover!

Summer is the time to start all the home improvement projects that you’ve been putting off! You can protect the siding and renew your old garage floor with the help of Wisconsin Professional Coatings. Joining us to discuss the Rhino Shield history and process are Owners Jeff and Roxanne Ecklund.
Posted by
Well+Good

The 10 Most Comfortable Pairs of Clogs for Happy Feet, According to Podiatrists

The summer’s biggest fashion trend is comfort. With breezy tent dresses that welcome air circulation on even the hottest days and bucket hats that promise 360-degree sun protection, you’re going to feel as good as you look. To stay completely comfortable from head to toe, you’ll need a pair of clogs, the shoe that’s built for being on your feet.
Apparelmacaronikid.com

Are Your Feet Ready For Sandals?

Summer sandal season is finally here! With so much time spent in isolation, a lot of us have missed out on pedicures – and may be in need of a little extra foot care. If this applies to you, you deserve some extra pampering! But if you’re still not ready to hit the salon again, I got you covered. Here’s a quick foot care guide to help you get ready for sandal season!
ApparelRecycled Crafts

Sweet Slippers Crochet Pattern

The Sweet Slippers crochet pattern is a new crochet pattern that is easy and fast to make. Using a solid yarn for the sole and a self-striping yarn for the body, this pattern makes cute easy to wear booties. Sizes measurements are:. Small – US Women’s 5-6, 3.5″ x 9″...
Lismore, MNpsychologytoday.com

Giving Your Best Friend Away

Lismore is—was—my beloved but destructive 29-month old Labrador puppy. I say puppy because no Lab grows out of the stealing-chewing-shoes-for-dinner stage until 36 months. It was worse for her because I didn’t get her to the dog run often, and I failed in this because I fear leaving the house.
Small Businesstherooseveltreview.com

The Happy Place: A home away from home

The Happy Place is essentially a semi-hidden secret treasure that more people should definitely know about. The shop, located inside of The Courthouse Cafe, is filled with an assortment of items such as, but not limited to; gifts for every occasion, crafting products, and unique yarn that you can’t get anywhere else in the U.S.
Travelbestproducts.com

This Memory-Foam Travel Pillow Makes It Not So Bad to Fly in the Middle Seat

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lifting travel restrictions for both domestic and international trips, many of us are itching to book a flight. Let’s not forget, however, that flying isn’t always super comfortable — especially for those of us who aren’t jetting first-class. That’s where the JetComfy Travel Pillow comes in.
Interior DesignKATU.com

Give Your Home A Makeover This Summer!

If you are wanting to give your home a new makeover for the summer, Serretta Barlow has you covered! Today on Afternoon Live, Serretta shared how to take old, rustic furniture and give it a whole new look! Serretta says if your furniture is the right scale, shape and size you want, you can easily paint of refinish it! She says even with supplies, doing it yourself is a 1/4 of the price it would cost if you just bought it at the store! But before you start, Serretta suggest you do your research! Don't be afraid to ask questions, because it will help avoid frustration and confusion later on! For more of Serretta's tips, you can go to her Instagram by clicking here!
ApparelPosted by
Parade

So Long, Pandemic Feet! We Found the 9 Best Slippers With Arch Support

Since the pandemic started, a lot of us have broken up with shoes in favor of a much happier relationship with slippers. If you’ve been working from home and have yet to go back to the office, we probably don’t even have to convince you of the value of a really comfortable slipper—especially if going barefoot the past 15 months led to any foot problems, also known as “pandemic toes.“
Family RelationshipsConnecticut Post

Travel hacks to keep your family happy

(BPT) - Whether you’re on a road trip or plane ride, every parent knows the journey can be a challenge. Long hours waiting or riding can test any kid’s — or parent’s — patience. With a little preparation, however, you can ensure your family (and you) will be happier throughout your trip.
Beauty & FashionKCEN TV NBC 6

Your Best Life | Get your feet on the ground for inner peace

"You're not going to want to go a day without it." Sharon Whiteley is the CEO and co-founder of Harmony 783, a footwear company designing shoes that get you grounded. She started the business after she discovered grounding - also called earthing - more than a decade ago. "It really...
Real EstateStandard-Examiner

For a happy home transaction, mind your messes

Directly above the toilet in the office bathroom reads a sign, “I aim to keep this bathroom clean. Your aim will help.” As the landlord of this building in which an office full of men, apart from myself, reside, I quickly found it necessary to hang a reminder that they are responsible for cleaning up their own messes. Often, I have found that a verbal prompt, in the form of “your mother doesn’t live here,” is a necessary follow up as well.
Shoppinggearjunkie.com

Today’s Bargains: 5 Fabulous Deals for Your Feet

Great outdoor gear at an amazing price: That’s our goal each week. Check out the bargains below and save on gear for your next adventure. Salomon Wildcross Trail Running Shoes — Men’s: $65 (50% Off) The multidirectional lugs on these shoes help you hit the trail without worrying about what...
ElectronicsReal Simple

Even Skeptics Say This Memory Foam Pillow Stays Cool Throughout the Night-and It's Just $30

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Flipping the pillow to its cold side in the middle of the night may be one of life's most satisfying pleasures-but what if, instead, you had a pillow that stayed nice and cool all night long, letting you get all the sleep you need? It might sound like a dream, but it's totally possible. With Weekender's Gel Memory Foam Pillow, you can rest soundly without getting overheated, all the while enjoying the "perfect balance between support and softness." And, best of all, you can get it for just $30.
ApparelETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're on Sale for Prime Day

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Light Brown Slipper Boots

Air out your slippers – Sheepskin tends to absorb odours, so we recommend that you air your slippers out regularly. A few hours in the shade in your garden will do them a world of good (just remember to bring them back inside to avoid a playful fox or rain shower!).
Interior DesignELLE DECOR

Now Is the Perfect Time to Give Your Home Some Curb Appeal

When they say you never get a second chance to make a great first impression, they could also be talking about your home’s street-facing facade. Is your place immaculately dressed and smiling—or is it schlubby and unwashed? The goal is to go for the former, but not for the reasons you might think. “There are two primary emotive things that happen when you come across the kind of residence you appreciate,” says Atlanta-based architect Bobby McAlpine. “One is, Gosh, I would love to own that. That’s more ego-driven. The one I love the most is when I think, It must be wonderful in there.”