Give your feet a happy home with these $23 memory foam slippers

If you are wanting to give your home a new makeover for the summer, Serretta Barlow has you covered! Today on Afternoon Live, Serretta shared how to take old, rustic furniture and give it a whole new look! Serretta says if your furniture is the right scale, shape and size you want, you can easily paint of refinish it! She says even with supplies, doing it yourself is a 1/4 of the price it would cost if you just bought it at the store! But before you start, Serretta suggest you do your research! Don't be afraid to ask questions, because it will help avoid frustration and confusion later on! For more of Serretta's tips, you can go to her Instagram by clicking here!