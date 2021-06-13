Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, NE

Weather Forecast For Norfolk

Posted by 
Norfolk Journal
Norfolk Journal
 9 days ago

NORFOLK, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aSviDgT00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Norfolk Journal

Norfolk Journal

Norfolk, NE
15
Followers
22
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Norfolk Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norfolk, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Norfolk, NEPosted by
Norfolk Journal

Norfolk news wrap: What’s trending

(NORFOLK, NE) What’s going on in Norfolk? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Norfolk area, click here.
Norfolk, NEPosted by
Norfolk Journal

Norfolk gas at $2.7 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(NORFOLK, NE) Depending on where you fill up in Norfolk, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Love's Travel Stop at 1300 W Monroe Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.7 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Hy-Vee at 120 E Norfolk Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.