Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, NC

Weather Forecast For Marion

Posted by 
Marion Updates
Marion Updates
 9 days ago

MARION, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0aSviCnk00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marion Updates

Marion Updates

Marion, NC
21
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marion Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marion, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related