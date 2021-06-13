Stay on track of your health vitals with this smartwatch on sale for over 70% off

Get a better view of your smartwatch at night with the NightWatch Apple Watch touchscreen. This watch accessory works exclusively with Apple Watch NightStand mode. It magnifies your Apple timepiece’s display and gives it a large touchscreen that wakes the device with just a tap. Because fiddling with a tiny smartwatch display is just too difficult if you wake at 2 a.m. and want to check the time. What’s more, this cool accessory has integrated audio channels that amplify sound. That way, you’ll never sleep through your alarm. Best of all, the NightWatch can hold the Apple Watch charger. Just drop the watch into the cord chamber where you’ve placed your charger. The face will automatically switch to NightStand mode, displaying a full clock face. Moreover, the heavy base and modern design is crafted from a single piece of hand-polished, solid lucite.