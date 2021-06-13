Cancel
Ada, OK

Daily Weather Forecast For Ada

Ada Voice
Ada Voice
 9 days ago

ADA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aSvi7TM00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

