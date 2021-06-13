Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Dayton

Posted by 
Dayton News Watch
Dayton News Watch
 9 days ago

DAYTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aSvi5hu00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dayton News Watch

Dayton News Watch

Dayton, TX
5
Followers
19
Post
690
Views
ABOUT

With Dayton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related