Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ukiah, CA

Ukiah Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Ukiah Bulletin
Ukiah Bulletin
 9 days ago

UKIAH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aSvi1B000

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ukiah Bulletin

Ukiah Bulletin

Ukiah, CA
13
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ukiah Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ukiah, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukiah Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ukiah, CAPosted by
Ukiah Bulletin

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Ukiah

(UKIAH, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ukiah. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.