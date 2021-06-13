Weather Forecast For Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
