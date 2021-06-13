Daily Weather Forecast For Bemidji
BEMIDJI, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.