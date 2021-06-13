Mcminnville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MCMINNVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, June 14 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



