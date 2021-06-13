Ridgecrest Weather Forecast
RIDGECREST, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 105 °F, low 70 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 110 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 114 °F, low 79 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
