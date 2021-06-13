Cancel
Ridgecrest, CA

Ridgecrest Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Ridgecrest News Watch
 9 days ago

RIDGECREST, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aSvhraO00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 70 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 114 °F, low 79 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ridgecrest News Watch delivers local news including politics, sports, community events. This forecast was created using NWS data.

