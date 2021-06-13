Cancel
Key West, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Key West

Posted by 
Key West Times
Key West Times
 9 days ago

KEY WEST, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aSvhqhf00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 80 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 80 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

