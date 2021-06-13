Weather Forecast For Marquette
MARQUETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
