Marquette, MI

Weather Forecast For Marquette

 9 days ago

MARQUETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aSvhmPz00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Marquette, MI
With Marquette Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

