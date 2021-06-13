Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beckley, WV

Rainy forecast for Beckley? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Beckley Bulletin
Beckley Bulletin
 9 days ago

(BECKLEY, WV) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Beckley Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beckley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aSvhjlo00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Beckley Bulletin

Beckley Bulletin

Beckley, WV
17
Followers
22
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beckley Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related