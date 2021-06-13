Cancel
Big Spring, TX

Big Spring Weather Forecast

Big Spring Today
Big Spring Today
 9 days ago

BIG SPRING, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aSvhh0M00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Big Spring Today

Here’s the cheapest gas in Big Spring Saturday

(BIG SPRING, TX) According to Big Spring gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on gas. H-E-B at 2000 S Gregg St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 311 S Gregg St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.