Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thomasville, GA

Jump on Thomasville’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Thomasville Post
Thomasville Post
 9 days ago

(THOMASVILLE, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Thomasville Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Thomasville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aSvhfEu00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Thomasville Post

Thomasville Post

Thomasville, GA
13
Followers
19
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Thomasville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thomasville, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Washington, DCCBS News

Federal judge rejects most claims against Trump, Barr and other federal officials in forceful clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square before Trump photo-op

Washington — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by law enforcement from a park near the White House before then-President Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.
ChinaPosted by
CBS News

Australia rejects U.N. warning to list Great Barrier Reef as "in danger"

The United Nations says the Great Barrier Reef has suffered such extensive damage that it should be listed as "in danger." The warning prompted an immediate rejection from the Australian government. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) committee warned Tuesday that "urgent" action is needed to combat...