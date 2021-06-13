Daily Weather Forecast For Lewiston
LEWISTON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
