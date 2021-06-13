Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, TX

Greenville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Greenville Today
Greenville Today
 9 days ago

GREENVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aSvhbi000

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Greenville Today

Greenville Today

Greenville, TX
10
Followers
21
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related